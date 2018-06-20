Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia


World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia

We look at how Salah and the Egyptian rank in file fared against hosts Russia after losing their second game

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egypt seemed to be all but out by being crushed 3-1 by the host nation Russia. The Pfa Player of the Year Mohammed Salah was supposed to be the star turner of the occasion.

However, Salah happened to score a world cup goals via penalty. Cherysev scored a 59th minute goal to be the current joint top scorer of the World Cup with Christiano Ronaldo.

Ahmed Fathy scored an own goal with Artem Dzyuba also finding the net before and after Chyresev’s goal respectively. We see players from both Russia and Egypt fared during the game.

READ ALSO:All results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup

Russia

play
 

Artem Dzyuba 7

Dennis Cherysev 7

Aleksander Golovin 7

Yuri Zhirkov 6         

Mario Fernandes 6

Zobnin 6

Samedov 6

Smolov 6

Gazinkiy 6

Kuzyaev 6

Akinfeev 6

Ignaschevich 6

Kutepov 6

Kudryashov 6

READ ALSO:Senegal is Africa’s only hope after first win ahead the Nigerian fashionistas

Egypt

play
 

Mohammed Salah 6

Mohammed Elneny 6

Mahmoud Trezeguet 6

Ahmed Hegazi 6

Marwan Mohsen 5

Abdallah El Said 5

Hamed 5

El Shenawy 5

Mohammed Shafy 5

Ali Gabr 5

Amr Wada 5

Ramahdan Sohbi 5

Kahraba 5

Ahmed Fathy 5

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

World Cup 2018: All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup
World Cup 2018: Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat
World Cup 2018: Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
World Cup 2018: Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts
World Cup 2018: Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland
World Cup 2018: Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup

Recommended Videos

World Cup 2018: Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia World Cup 2018 Senegal showing the way for Africa in Russia
World Cup 2018: Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup World Cup 2018 Meet the 19-year-old Nigerian goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup
World Cup 2018: Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands World Cup 2018 Here are the top 4 goals at Russia 2018 from the stands



Top Articles

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea...bullet
4 World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an...bullet
5 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from England's 2-1 win over Tunisiabullet
6 World Cup 2018 Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as...bullet
7 World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombiabullet
8 World Cup 2018 Beat that Messi! Red-hot Ronaldo lightens...bullet
9 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record...bullet
10 World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to...bullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Hope Of Africa – Senegal showing the way in Russia
Senegal beat Poland 2-1 to record Africa's first win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their group H game on Tuesday, June 19.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Senegal beat Poland to record Africa's first win
World Cup 2018 Neymar walks out of training after picking up fresh injury
World Cup 2018 All you need to know about Senegal-Poland clash