Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia

Egypt seemed to be all but out by being crushed 3-1 by the host nation Russia. The Pfa Player of the Year Mohammed Salah was supposed to be the star turner of the occasion.

However, Salah happened to score a world cup goals via penalty. Cherysev scored a 59th minute goal to be the current joint top scorer of the World Cup with Christiano Ronaldo.

Ahmed Fathy scored an own goal with Artem Dzyuba also finding the net before and after Chyresev’s goal respectively. We see players from both Russia and Egypt fared during the game.

Russia

Artem Dzyuba 7

Dennis Cherysev 7

Aleksander Golovin 7

Yuri Zhirkov 6

Mario Fernandes 6

Zobnin 6

Samedov 6

Smolov 6

Gazinkiy 6

Kuzyaev 6

Akinfeev 6

Ignaschevich 6

Kutepov 6

Kudryashov 6

Egypt

Mohammed Salah 6

Mohammed Elneny 6

Mahmoud Trezeguet 6

Ahmed Hegazi 6

Marwan Mohsen 5

Abdallah El Said 5

Hamed 5

El Shenawy 5

Mohammed Shafy 5

Ali Gabr 5

Amr Wada 5

Ramahdan Sohbi 5

Kahraba 5

Ahmed Fathy 5