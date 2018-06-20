Pulse.com.gh logo
Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair


play Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair
Paul Pogba flew his London barber out to Russia for a 24-hour whistle-stop stay that saw 12 other France internationals line up for a trim.

Ahmed Alsanawi, the self-taught hairdresser behind footballers' favourite A Star Barbers, spent 18 hours at France's World Cup training base in Moscow, from 8.30am on Wednesday to the small hours of Thursday morning.

The 26-year-old, who owns a small shop in Chessington, Surrey, was based in the Hilton Garden Inn's giant gymnasium where he shaped up Les Blues, before returning to London.

Ansanawi told SunSport: "Paul sorted it out.

"I've got Pogba and [Benjamin] Mendy [as clients] but the French players know me through Instagram and they wanted a cut when they knew I was coming."

Among the weights and treadmills, a queue began to form. Alsanawi ended up with 13 members of the France national team passing through his chair.

They included Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembélé as well as Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and PSG's Presnel Kimpembe.

Alsanawi said: "It's networking. You meet other players as well."

And one new star to his list is the world's most expensive teenager, Kylian Mbappé.

Alsanawi  added: "Kylian has a simple style.

"It's like one level all over with shape up. I tried to get him to have a skin fade but he said no.

"I tried to get him to change it for a better look but it's what he likes and you do what they want."

Alsanawi decided to return home to work in his newly-opened shop rather than stay in Russia.

He said: "I'll be going back again for the France team, the Belgium team, maybe Nigeria and maybe the England team.

"I'm talking with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, it's just whenever they call you."

He's also in talks with Pogba about a new style.

France beat Australia in their opening game and can progress from Group C with a win over Peru on Thursday.

The Manchester United man is hoping to display his new cut in the latter stages of the tournament.

Alsanawi said: "With Paul, I'm definitely going to be doing something different soon. Maybe we'll bleach his hair and go white again.

"Pogba has replaced David Beckham, really. Remember David Beckham's haircuts? Everyone cared about his cuts and Paul has taken that over now.

"People like his styles. When they come to our shop, if I've created something for him, they come in and it's a trend that they're following."

So is it difficult to produce what the £89million man wants?

"Paul can look at Instagram, see something he likes and hits me up: 'Listen mate, this is what I want. Make it happen,'" Alsanawi said.

"It's an art. There's barbers and there's artists. I like the art work. I've got a diploma in art, my background is as an artist, doing the patterns, doing the bleach.

"With him, why I'm doing his hair, is because it's challenging. Every haircut is different and it stands out."

Alsanawi says the fresh trims provide his clients with a type of marginal gain.

"Nowadays, haircuts are a big thing," he said. "Back in the day, no one really cared but now it's their image, it's very important to them.

"When you're playing football, believe it or not, when you've had a haircut before the game it does give you confidence.

"It's like going to a club and you're chatting up a girl. If you haven't got a haircut you don't feel very good about yourself, but when you've had a cut you feel good in every aspect."

Alsanawi believes his work helps do that, and he's hoping his clients are still in Russia come July 15.

He said: "Let's say Belgium or France go to the quarter finals or semis, then I'm definitely going because they want to look fresh.

"Or even the final, that would be great for me."

Alsanawi's scissors and clippers are packed and by the door, ready for that call.

Credit:Thesun

