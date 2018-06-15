news

Egypt lost 1-0 to Uruguay on the first World game after 28 years. This how the players fared

El Sheneway -8

The man between the sticks was phenomenal for the Pharaohs as he did all he could to keep efforts from Suarez and Cavani out all game long. It was quite sad after pulling up 15 saves in this game it was the only shot that got passed him ended up being the winner

Ahmed Fathy – 8

The captain of the side was inspirational and did all he could to keep the Uruguayans at bay and also initiated attacks from deep right side of the Egyptian defense

Ali Gabr-7

Gabr partnered his West Brom teammate Hegazy at the heart of defense. He managed to do his bit until the last ditch free kick where he was late on arrival to salvage the situation as Jose Gimenez got in the goal.

Ahmed Hegazy-6

Hegazy and Gabr were comfortable in their roles due to the great work done by the lateral defenders. However, the highly rated center back did not have great game as he lost the aerial tussle with Gimenez which resulted in the winner. Hegazy also got himself in a scuffle which saw him pick up a yellow card in dying minutes if the game

Mohammed Abdelshafi-8

The left back had a wonderful game as he made incisive tackles, interceptions and crisp passes

Mohammed Elneny -6

The Arsenal midfielder acted as the livewire of the Egyptian midfield as he made a few tackles and interceptions and tackles. However, there was little end product from his industry in the middle

Tarek Hamed -5

Elneny’s midfield partner was less industrious than that of Elneny but did his bit to make sure the game was kept at 0-0 till he substituted in the 50 minute where he got injured.

Amr Warda -6

Warda in filling the shoes of Mohammed Salah was very huge to fill and probably did his best to his ability but was not good enough. He wacked in a few crosses but that could yield enough results

Abdallah Elsaid -5

The attacking midfielder possessed the ball a few times but failed to make much meaningful impact

Hassan Trezeguet -7

The dynamic winger did his bit and tried to also whip in crosses and tried a few shots at goal. He also did his best to as well dispossess his opponents

Marwan Mohsen -5

Mohsen did not have the best of games as he was always going to face a herculean task going past Godin and Gimenez

Sam Morsy -5

The midfielder came on for Warda and had to defend for pretty much the entire 40 minutes of game time he had and even attracted a yellow card

Mahmoud Kahraba -4

He had a lot of energy but failed to make it count with efficiency

Ramahdan Sohbi -3

The Huddersfield town new boy had only 8 minutes to prove himself. He really could not make a lot count within that time.

Uruguay

Ferando Muslera -7

He had little to do against Egypt who could only create little

Guillermo Varela -7

The former Manchester United youngster dangerous outlet in a poor first half from Uruguay, but his potency diluted in the second half.

Gimenez – 8

The Atletico Madrid partnership was continued and more solidified in the national team and made the all-important impact with a brilliant header from a corner at the death.

Diego Godin - 8

The veteran brought his experience to bear at the heart of defense as he was a proven leader in the middle of the pack

Martin Caceres- 7

A quiet game from the defender with an occasional burst forward which failed to serve any purpose

Nahitan Nandaz - 6

He was ineffective and yanked off early in the second half as Oscar Tabarez looked to change the pattern of the game.

Martias Vecino 6

He was underwhelming and hope to improve as the tournament goes on

Rodrigo Bentacaur - 7

He has full of talent and promise as we saw glimpses of that will need to take more risks with his passing to unlock defenses.

De Arrascaeta - 5

One of the first to be sacrificed in a team of underperformers, de Arrascaeta offered little going forward to help Suarez and Cavani.

Luis Suarez - 6

Absolutely below par for a player of his caliber

Edson Cavani - 8

He did put in the work but brilliant defending,goalkeeping and even the post denied him a goal.

Carlos Sanchez- 7

He proved to be a very meaningful substitution and he proved to be a serious goals threat and assisted the winner

Christian Rodriguez- 5

He came on in the 59 minute but made little impact

Lucas Toreiera-4

He just had a stretch of limbs in the last 3 minutes of the game