Adjetey, who shot to fame through “Things We Do for Love” TV series, has said some of the films he starred in failed to meet his standards thus he would be glad not to see them in cinemas.

He made this revelation during an interview on “Area Code” – a celebrity talk show by Yvonne Nelson’s YN Productions.

According to him, some of his roles defeat the purpose of the entire film.

“I’ve shot about close to 80 movies,” he told the host. “Not all of them have been blockbusters.”

He continued: “There are some I pray shouldn’t come out. It’s unfair to the producer, but…It’s horror films; something should scare you would rather make you laugh. So, it defeats the purpose.”

Watch the interview below.