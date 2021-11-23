Adanian Labs launches venture building program call for tech startups for 2022 January cohort

Afya Rekod (https://bit.ly/3kYpdLK) - a consumer driven digital health data platformPhema Agri (https://bit.ly/3FK3BdZ) - an agriculture crowdfunding platformPaylend (https://bit.ly/3DJu0I4) - an SME credit lending solution and others such as Twaa (https://bit.ly/3nJi5EP), eCobba (https://bit.ly/3HMOlyv) , Reward Adz (https://bit.ly/3ln5BBd) , Bloow and Ada Animation (https://bit.ly/3HOyZcO) .

As a smart technologies lab, Adanian Labs has two centers of excellence on AI and Blockchain, AICE Africa (AI Center of Excellence Africa) (https://bit.ly/3xcUBe4) and The Africa Blockchain Center (The ABC) (https://bit.ly/3oTh0JJ) to help achieve its mission of actuating the technology revolution in Africa.

The Adanian Labs venture building program offers a blend of technology development, technical support, business mentorship, access to market, partnerships and funding while helping startups apply lean principles in processes, learning, iteration and scaling of their innovations.

Adanian Lab’s mission is to build 300 impact driven tech startups that are commercially viable and scalable across the continent and beyond, with a vision to create exponential impact on the African economy through youth empowerment.

“We aim to build the next generation of socially impactful and commercially driven companies that will change the world from Africa. We are intentional in how we support entrepreneurs by de-risking the potential for failure through a 360 degree intervention that takes care of the key resources needed to help startups succeed.” said Adanian Lab’s CEO, John Kamara.

The programme is open to vibrant technology-based startups with a prototype that can be further developed. Ideal startups should have high impact potential and led by passionate entrepreneurs whereas youth and women are encouraged to apply.

“We are looking forward to receiving applications from sectors like FinTech, EduTech, AgriTech, HealthTech, EnviroTech, InsurTech, EnergyTech, Smart-City, MobilityTech, EmmersiveTech including IOT, Blockchain and AI startups. We believe in the potential bestowed upon the youth of Africa and are excited to take part in unleashing opportunities to help them harness tangiable value.” Further stated Kamara.

Adanian Labs uses its unique positioning to provide critical support for startups through an evolving socio-economic ecosystem revolving around the sharing of resources, creation, production, distribution, trade and consumption.

The venture building programme will run for 12 months and includes startups incubated at Adanian Lab’s respective country offices (Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria and South Africa) with $120,000 worth of pre-seed funding.

Eligible Startups can register for the program on Adanian Labs website at https://bit.ly/3cCwqfT

About Adanian Labs: Adanian Labs is a Pan African venture building studio with a mission to build, incubate and launch impact driven technology companies and entrepreneurs working to solve some of Africa’s most pertinent challenges.

Adanian Labs uses smart technologies (AI and Blockchain) as building blocks to create solutions that are impact focused, commercially viable and scalable across Africa and other parts of the world.

Currently the company has built 14 startups including in AgriTech, HealthTech, WomenTech, FinTech, AdTech, SmeTech and other industries; and has launched 2 centers of excellencies - AI Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and The Africa Block Chain Center for Blockchain Technology. Adanian Labs is a partner of EMURGO Africa and is headquartered in Nairobi Kenya, with a presence in Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland and the United Kingdom.

