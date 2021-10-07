African Union Commission at the 2021 World Habitat Day Celebration

H.E. Amb. Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, in his statement, said that the theme chosen for the celebration of the Habitat Day of this year 2021 in Yaoundé is in sync with the very strong alert given by the experts of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on the climate emergency. The Commissioner noted that although Africa has not contributed to the current situation, it is nevertheless experiencing serious consequences of climate change.