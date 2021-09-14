RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

African Union Commission Chairperson Receives Message from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

Authors:

APO Importer

HE Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat received a written message from HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, pertaining to bilateral relations and the means to enhance them.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

The message was delivered by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the African Union Hamad bin Mohammed Al Dossari, during a meeting with HE Chairperson of the ACU.

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Dubai Eases Travel Restrictions Ahead of Africa Oil Week in November 2021

Africa Oil Week

Kenyan Cabinet Secretaries Hon. John Munyes and Hon. Charles Keter Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber

Expanding Horizons: Vertiv Launches Million Dollar Hub in Morocco, Scaling Supply Chain Infrastructure To Improve Regional Availability and Speed to Market

Vertiv

Promoting East Africa as the Top African Exploration Market: Uganda, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan Commit to African Energy Week in Cape Town

African Energy Chamber