AMISOM Trains HirShabelle Police, Civil Servants on Electoral Security Coordination

Presently, AMISOM is training security personnel in the federal member states to operate under the JOCs. Training has already taken place in the South West State and the Banadir Region.

On Wednesday, at least 20 officials from the HirShabelle State completed a six-day training in Beletweyne. The training was conducted by AMISOM and SPF trainers with support from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

The AMISOM Police Commander in Beletweyne, Maj. Ebenezer Benson said the training aligned with AMISOM’s role to support the SPF under the National Election Security Taskforce.

“The SPF is at the forefront, and AMISOM will advise on the elections,” Maj. Benson said. He asked the police personnel to apply the knowledge acquired from the training.

The Director-General of the HirShabelle State’s Ministry of Security, Mukhtar Mohamed Abdullahi, asked the security personnel to perform their duties during the elections.

“You are resilient and have undergone high-level training. We hope you will perform your duties with integrity,” said Abdullahi.