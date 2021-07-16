Angola's Onshore Bid Round Attracts Global Interest With Multiple Bids

This initial bid round result demonstrates Angola´s potential to continually attract interest from investors into its oil and gas sector. The ANPG, backed by promising data about its onshore acreage, is seeking to replicate past success borne by Angola’s prolific offshore fields. The onshore sedimentary basins on offer, – namely, the Lower Congo and Kwanza – have long been home to world-class hydrocarbon discoveries. Naturally, the expectation is that Angola’s prolific offshore basins hold petroleum systems with corresponding onshore counterparts; indeed, early onshore exploration activities in Angola have led to the discovery of approximately 13 commercial-sized oil fields and one natural gas field, with reserves ranging in size between 5 and 40 million barrels of oil. Significant upside potential remains by tapping into deeper targets in both the rift and transitional phase reservoirs. The ability to unlock onshore acreage via advanced seismic and drilling technologies is what the ANPG expects will be the outcome of onshore exploration activity.
