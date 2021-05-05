Animation films are the stars of the 8th edition of the NollywoodWeek film festival

The 8th edition of the NollywoodWeek film festival (https://NWFF.eventive.org) which will be launched online from May 6th to 9th is showcasing a record number of entries in the animation category. This year, NollywoodWeek, one of the leading forums for the discovery and distribution of high quality productions from Nigeria has expanded to receive films from other African countries as well as the African Diaspora. Animation has made a stellar entrance into the festival according tofestival director Nadira Shakur. “This year we are celebrating the entry of 5 animations, 4 shorts and a feature film from Nigeria called Ladybuckit and the Mopley Mopsters (https://bit.ly/3b3QxTT), a Nigerian adventure through time seen through the eyes of a young girl which happens to be the very first animation feature film to come out of Nigeria and to be released in the cinemas there. We are delighted to profile the talent that is now booming in this sector.”