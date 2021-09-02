AWIEF announces high-powered global speakers to lead discussions on post-pandemic recovery and economic growth at AWIEF2021 Conference in December

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused enormous global upheaval and has exacerbated and laid bare existing and enduring inequalities in African societies and economies. As we emerge from the crisis, the two-day virtual AWIEF2021 event presents an invaluable opportunity and platform to ponder on the aftereffects, mine experiences undergone by African countries, their societies and economies, in order to plot a way forward for an inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth and transformation.

Africa has set for itself important milestones of not only the UN SDGs and the African Union Agenda 2063, but also the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which took off in January 2021.

Speakers consisting of African and global business leaders, thought leaders, policymakers, and development partners will dialogue on the opportunities that have been created by the pandemic, the challenges to be encountered, and how best to reposition the continent on a stronger footing for sustainable development and transformation.

Analysts worldwide have already pinpointed some common trends: the significant acceleration towards digital technology, with many more online services being created; the accentuated shift to remote work; the devastating effect on MSMEs and SMEs; the changes in consumer behaviour; growing social unrest; cracks and flaws that have been exposed in traditional governing, education, health, and business structures.

“The SME sector, the real engine room of the African economy and responsible for job growth in the private sector, has been severely affected. Women are suffering disproportionately. The AWIEF conference plays a hugely important role in promoting and driving urgent action towards women empowerment, entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa”, says Irene Ochem, AWIEF founder and chief executive officer.

“We’re excited to partner with AWIEF whose goals of economic inclusion and empowering entrepreneurs align closely with those of PayFast. We believe that enabling female entrepreneurs through technology and specifically ecommerce, will drive innovation and economic growth in Africa, giving women more opportunities to create value in their communities while generating an income through online payments”, says Colleen Harrison, Head of Marketing at PayFast, one of AWIEF2021 sponsors and partners.

Internationally acclaimed speakers, industry experts, policymakers, entrepreneurs, female founders, development sector partners, and professionals who will be contributing their insights and presenting thought-provoking and challenging scenarios at AWIEF2021 include:

H. E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt

H. E. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ghana

H. E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda

Beth Dunford, Vice President, Agriculture, Human and Social Development, African Development Bank (AfDB)

Virginia Rose-Losada, Global Coordinator and Senior Technical Officer, Women’s Entrepreneurship Development, ILO

Virpi Stucki, Chief, Rural Entrepreneurship, Job Creation and Human Security Division, UNIDO

Mamadou Biteye OBE, Vice President, Inclusive Growth, Global Social Impact, Visa

Olugbenga Agboola, Co-founder and CEO, Flutterwave, Nigeria

Brett King, Founder and Executive Chairman, Moven, USA

Eleni Giokos, CNN Anchor and Correspondent

Izabela Milewska, Digital Skills Global Leader, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Bethlehem Tilahun-Alemu, Founder and Executive Director, SoleRebels, Ethiopia

Shirley Machaba, CEO, PwC Southern Africa

Buhle Goslar, CEO, Africa Region & Pakistan, Jumo

Jenna Clifford, Founder, Jenna Clifford, South Africa

For highlights of AWIEF2020: https://bit.ly/3zHHm5y .

