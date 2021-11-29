Bruno Nicoletti shows you how to build an efficient and impactful team

Define Goals and Share Expectations

The best way to motivate a team and push it towards becoming a highly efficient bunch is to define goals from the word go. When you define goals, you make it easier for every team member to define their roles accordingly. Sharing expectations is the next step. “When you reveal expectations, you make every team member a part of your dream. This means that everything you wish to achieve for your business, every team member will now wish to achieve too,” says Bruno Nicoletti.

Monitor and Review, But Encourage Too

Monitoring and reviewing progress is essential. But this process should be coupled with identifying solutions and encouraging the team towards them too. “Without encouragement and motivation, even the best teams in the business can drift away from an intended path,” reveals Bruno. Encouragement helps fuel the team towards refreshing solutions even if a review hasn’t clocked expected results.

Reward Achievements and Celebrate Wins

“Crossing business milestones are just the right reasons to get together. Use the occasion to reward achievements and celebrate the win. When your team members find recognition, they are motivated to do more,” reveals Bruno Nicoletti. Similarly, when they are a part of the celebrations following a win, they know their role in the fight holds value.