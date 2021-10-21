Business supports the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit - and lends its voice to profit with purpose movement

The Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit is one such advocacy platform. In its fifth year this year, the Summit delivers on the core mandate of the Shared Value Africa Initiative – advocacy.

In the past five years of implementing this pan-African gathering, the SVAI, alongside its implementing partner Shift Impact Africa, has led a movement across the continent – premiering thought leadership engagements on issues relating to social impact and responsible business, while also entrenching key principles of how business can align its profit with purpose.

This year, the Summit returns to Johannesburg – a hybrid event that will build on the record-breaking outcomes of the 2020 Summit. In a world forever changed by COVID-19, business influencers will be gathering online and at the live event to break down what economic growth and continental unity could look like for Africa.

Leading the charge and demonstrating their commitment to social and economic environmental impact are the Members of the SVAI, who have come on board as sponsors – Absa, Old Mutual Limited, Enel Green Power, Abbott and Safaricom.

All these organisations, in addition to being members of the SVAI are long-time advocates of Shared Value across not just Africa but also the rest of the world. What more suitable voices to participate in the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit and be among the esteemed speakers on the leadership sessions taking place on the 8 th and 9 th of November.

This year is also 10 years since Shared Value Business Management concept was developed by professors Michael Porter and Mark Kramer at Harvard Business School - a move that garnered global support and showed that this is one of the most powerful and sustainable ways to affect change globally. In Africa, business support for the Summit has been evident for the past 5 years, demonstrating an increase in awareness and participation in profit with purpose by business across the continent.

“As we approach COP26, it is imperative that we propel the discussions around the importance of the delivery of the Paris Agreement goals, specifically around a just transition in Africa. It is important that we recognize the impact of climate change, and whilst felt globally, the solutions required in Africa will be different as we are beset by many socio-economic challenges that are not necessarily experienced by the global west. The importance of strengthening capacity and building the body of knowledge required for African countries to tackle climate change in poverty ridden, food insecure economies is an imperative,” says Sazini Mojapelo, Managing Executive: Absa Corporate Citizenship and Community Investments.

“Business can no longer be a passive observer. Its sustainability and growth – indeed, its long-term survival – depends upon its ability to make the strategic shift. To think and work differently. To embrace profit with purpose,” said Tabby Tsengiwe, GM: Public Affairs & Communication, Old Mutual Limited.

This year, the Summit, in reflecting the times we live in, focuses on: Economic Growth and the AfCFTA; The Agile African Entrepreneur; Gender Equality and Inclusion; and The SDGs and Building Back Better.

Across the continent, if not the world, these are themes that have existed for some time but perhaps were made more urgent by pandemic and other environmental issues that affected the global community.

Said Bill Price, Country Manager of Enel Green Power South Africa: “Enel Green Power is a proud member of the Shared Value community not only in Africa, but globally too. With 2021 being the celebration of 10 years since the Shared Value Business Management concept was developed, it seems no time like the present for us to be among the voices participating and supporting the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit. As a sustainability-driven organisation, we believe strongly in the power of the collective in not only growing strong organisations but also contributing to the sustainable progress of society as well.”

For more information and to register for the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit, please visit the website at www.AfricaSharedValueSummit.com .

About Shared Value Africa Initiative: The Shared Value Africa Initiative (SVAI), is a pan-African organisation with the mandate to advocate for the adoption of the Shared Value Business Management on the Africa continent. The SVAI is the regional partner of the global Shared Value Initiative created by economists Professors Michael Porter and Mark Kramer of the Harvard Business School. The SVAI’s objective is to create ecosystem and orchestrate, convene, motivate, create collaborative private sector relationships that as a collective when working together can bring about change at scale.

About Shift Impact Africa: Shift Impact Africa, the organisers of the e-Summit, is a Shared Value advisory, training and consulting firm assisting businesses to find the Shared Value strategy that works for them. Frequently, companies are not sure how to move from purely profit-focused to demonstrating their responsibility towards their environment and society. Shift Impact Africa assists clients to identify social challenges relevant to the business and help to implement the Shared Value Business Management strategy focussing on sustainability m social and environmental impact.

