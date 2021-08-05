Canada provides support to WFP to help the poorest urban populations in Tanzania

“Canada recognizes the need for social protections to support the most vulnerable populations during times of crisis”, says Pamela O’Donnell, High Commissioner for Canada to Tanzania. The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating the livelihoods of some of the most vulnerable Tanzanians, particularly women and girls in urban areas, who are already suffering from other socio-economic shocks. This initiative expands social protections to reach more people in need, including the newly vulnerable, and puts money directly in their hands to meet basic requirements and build resilience for the future. Canada’s contribution is a reflection of our commitment to stand in solidarity and work together with national counterparts and development partners in responding to this unprecedented global crisis.”