Canada provides support to WFP to help the poorest urban populations in Tanzania

Globally, WFP has extensive experience in supporting governments to implement social protection programmes, including public works and resilience building interventions such as irrigation canals, fish ponds, charcoal dams, tree planting and improving roads for market access. These aim at enabling communities to better adapt to shocks and economic stresses. In Tanzania, WFP is currently working with the Government to support the Productive Social Safety Net system managed by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) to reach the most vulnerable households. With this contribution from Canada, WFP will be able to strengthen this support for the benefit of those living in the poorest urban areas of the country. Emphasis will be put on addressing gender related vulnerabilities, including those faced by female headed households.
“We are grateful for Canada’s contribution to the World Food Programme in support of the national social protection programme. Social safety nets are essential in ensuring food security and nutrition and changing the lives of the most vulnerable populations, especially women who have the main responsibility for household food security and nutrition. This will enable women to access adequate and diversified food and other basic needs for their family. This contribution reflects Canada’s commitment to building the resilience of vulnerable Tanzanians”, said Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP Country Director and Representative.
In Tanzania, WFP is working to develop a better future for vulnerable families through combating malnutrition, supporting smallholder farmers, providing food assistance for refugees and capitalizing on innovative solutions for real impact.
