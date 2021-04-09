Canon announces the CJ17ex6.2B - a 4K-capable BCTV lens with wide focal length range

Maximised performance Featuring a 16-bit absolute value encoder, the CJ17ex6.2B supports the same high-performance digital drive unit seen in other UHDgc lenses and in Canon’s UHDxs series. This feature means the lens can power-on without initialisation – ensuring functionality, such as the camera-side aberration correction and lens positional information detection are ready at start-up – so professionals never miss a moment. Further maximising the performance of 4K camera systems, the CJ17ex6.2B supports three 20-pin connectors [5]– enabling read out of high accuracy lens data while using the zoom and focus demands, a strong feature that supports compatibility with virtual production platforms.
Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa “With the addition of the CJ17ex6.2B, Canon further expands its 18-strong line-up of 4K broadcast lenses – the biggest in the industry [6], and continues to help the wide-ranging needs of professionals filming everything from events and sports to news and studio content.”
[1] High Dynamic Range refers to a technique that enhances the contrast between light and dark values (the dynamic range) of an image.
[2] Wide Colour Gamut, technology that expands the range of colours that can be represented in video. Current industry standard BT.709
[3] A lens element utilising ultra-low dispersion (UD) glass
[4] The IRSE-S version of the CJ17ex6.2B weighs 2.07kg, the IASE-S version of the lens weighs 2.15kg.