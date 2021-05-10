Central African Republic: independent present and secure future (By Stephen Ebert)

They were vigorously pushed back the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and their Russian and Rwandan allies. It was the start of a very successful counter-attack, that led to the liberation of almost 50 cities.

The local population welcomes the presence of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and Russian allied forces. Now people can move freely and finally enjoy a quiet life. This breath-taking success would be impossible without the support of the Russian instructors, who not only have trained FACA soldiers on training bases, but also continue to provide training on the ground, inspiring the soldiers to move forward and grow professionally.

The civilian population of the liberated localities notes that despite the fact that Russian instructors are not armed and do not participate directly in the fighting, they very positively influence the soldiers thanks to their leadership and professionalism.

According to different national and international experts, the bilateral cooperation between the CAR and Russia proves to be efficient. According to Italian sociologist Carlo Ecemitano, the Russian presence in Africa offers African countries many opportunities for development – “the Russian presence in the Central African Republic is good news for all Africans”.

The fact that Russia was never involved in colonial exploitation of the continent makes this Northern country a respectful and serious ally of African continent, especially when it comes to francophone countries.

The role played by the European countries on the African continent diminishes, as more and more nations find its own stand in the world.

Numerous anti-French protest erupt in all former French colonies, including the CAR.

Sociologist Maxim Shougaley draws attention to the fact that recently France has been losing its standing in African countries: “During the conflict that began shortly before the elections in the CAR, France did not align itself only with the legitimate leadership of the country.

Thanks to the actions of the Central African army, trained by Russian instructors, it was possible to protect the civilian population from bandits, so now Paris launches a massive propaganda campaign to discredit those who champion for peace in the CAR. This is a colonial policy that France, 50 years after the liberation of the CAR, should forget about”.

Even though the government of the CAR has been constantly asking the UN to lift the embargo on arms to allow the decent supply of weaponry to the national armed forces, the UN seems reluctant to comply with this request.

It constrains the government, which had struggled to equip their soldiers, who happen to be worse-supplied than the rebels, acquiring weapons through illegal routes. But despite this major disadvantage, the FACA managed beat the CPC terrorist with better tactics and motivation.

It is worth mentioning thought that both the Central African government and their Russian counterparts respect the rules imposed by the UN: all the help provided by the Russian side has been fully approved by the United Nations Security Council.

The recent events in the Central African Republic show that with the right policies and the help pf true partners it is possible to break the cycle of violence and bring peace even to the most difficult and insecure regions.

NB: Stephen Ebert is American political scientist

Read the article: https://www.cajnewsafrica.com/2021/05/10/the-central-african-republic-independent-present-and-secure-future/