China-Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo 2021

During the event, six sessions will be held from selected industries, such as infrastructure and production capacity cooperation, agriculture and food, home decoration and building materials, textile and clothing, consumer products, along with a special session on the China-Turkey relations.

On June 15, the "Infrastructure and Capacity Cooperation" session was held online. Representatives from Future Cities Council of Tunisia, China Mobile International Middle East FZ-LLC, Trade Chamber of Cairo and China-Africa Lekki investment Ltd, attended the online meeting and delivered informative key-note speeches. More than 100 Chinese enterprises from the industry attended the B2B meeting along with tens of professional buyers from the Middle East and North Africa.

Bonnie Chen, Deputy Managing Director of China Mobile International Middle East FZ-LLC, announced that China Mobile is actively building the "information highway", pop point, IDC and other basic networks around the world to provide global customers with the large-scale and high-quality connectivity of " intelligence connection global". The company has built and invested more than 70 land and sea cables with a transmission bandwidth of more than 90T. 2Africa cable is the largest cable project so far, connecting 23 countries in MENA and Europe. It is expected that domestic and foreign enterprises can carry out cooperation with China Mobile in various fields, create an Information Alliance ecology, and jointly promote the transformation of "digital intelligence" of enterprises.

Dr. Kamal El Dessouky, Vice president of Trade Chamber of Cairo believes that “The One Belt, One Road” Initiative is regarded by Egypt's trade association as the basis for the Cairo-China partnership, which is the main emerging economy in North Africa.

Egypt's unique geographical advantages provide great opportunities for Suez's economic corridor and with the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, the country is looking forward to strengthen exchanges and economic cooperation with China.

Mr. Lai Siqing, Director of Nigeria Lekki Free Zone and The Deputy Managing Director of China-Africa Lekki Investment Ltd introduced in detail the construction and development of Free Zone, the progress of special preferential policies and investment promotion. Mr. Lai welcomed Chinese enterprises to join in the Free Zone. The event has built a bridge for enterprises at home and abroad and made important contributions to bilateral cooperation.

Subsequently nearly 100 domestic and foreign enterprises participated in B2B meetings online, which meets the demand between exhibitors and purchasers in advance and makes accurate matches during the meetings.

The event is hosted by China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and organized by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC).

For more information, please log on to www.globaltradeweek.com/ccpit2021 or contact the following:

China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) Ms. Zhou Xuan: +86-10-82217251 Email address: zhouxuan@ccoic.cn Mobile: +86 188 1098 2800(WhatsApp)