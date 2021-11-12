Thursday, November 11, 2021, CONFEJES welcomed Officials of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) as well as experienced Media Professionals for a Technical Meeting. The gathering took place at the organization’s headquarters in Dakar; an opportunity for the Secretary General, Louisette-Renée Thobi to lay the foundations for a Think Tank.
Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of La Francophonie (CONFEJES) announces Hybrid Mega-Conference in December 2021
In December 2021, the Conference of Ministers of Youth and Sports of La Francophonie also known as CONFEJES will turn 52. A date that the General Secretariat of this intergovernmental organization would like to mark with a milestone in the light of the challenges facing young people from French-speaking countries spread all over the world.
The Expert group will develop ideas allowing the General Secretariat to promote the actions of CONFEJES so as to serve the populations to whom the organization owes its existence. While the Sport component of CONFEJES is well known on the international scene, part of the public does not always master the other areas of the organization’s interventions, we learned.
Addressing the audience, the Secretary General set out a three-point program, namely Governance and Strategic actions, Youth and Sport. In each of these programs, she said, there is an abundance of activities that young people in general, and women in particular, should take full ownership of.
Created in 1969, CONFEJES has 43 members, including twenty in Africa. Its mission is to implement the economic and social development actions of the Member States, train executives, support youth entrepreneurship, and promote the values of La Francophonie and the French language, among others.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union of Broadcasting (AUB).
Contact: Irène Gaouda Media & Communication Officer African Union of Broadcasting Mail: gaouda.irene@uar-aub.org ; contact@uar-aub.org
Contact CONFEJES: Bebey Michelle TCHANIA Chargée de Communication michelle.tchania@confejes.org Tel : +221 33 859 27 09 Mail : secretariat.general@confejes.org
