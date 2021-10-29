Congo's National Oil Company SNPC Confirms as a Diamond Sponsor for African Energy Week

Representing the third-largest crude oil producer in sub-Saharan Africa, the Congo continues to be a critical player in Africa’s hydrocarbon sector. The country is not only a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries but is the seat of the African Petroleum Producers Organization. With proven reserves estimated at 2.9 billion barrels of oil, and with current production pegged at 336,000 barrels per day, the country is leading the way in oil exploitation and development.

Meanwhile, the country is strengthening the position of natural gas in its energy mix with targeted investments and development. The SNPC in particular has taken the lead in gas monetization and exploitation with the establishment of the Gas Master Plan (GMP) – a comprehensive strategy to incentivize the development and investment of the Congo’s 20 trillion cubic feet of reserves. Under the guidance of the SNPC, the Congo is accelerating progress within its gas industry, serving as an example to other gas-rich regions and emphasizing the value of NOCs in Africa. As diamond sponsor at AEW 2021, the SNPC will lead the discussion on natural gas, public-private sector collaboration, and regional integration, launching its highly anticipated GMP to global and African stakeholders.

“The African Energy Chamber (AEC) is honored to have one of Africa’s top NOCs confirm as a diamond sponsor of Africa’s biggest energy event. Speaking to both the caliber of the event as well as the value of the NOC itself, the SNPC’s diamond sponsorship will be significant for AEW 2021 as the event drives the discussion on Africa’s energy future. In Cape Town, the SNPC will lead discussions, facilitate critical networking and engagement sessions, and promote collaboration across the entire energy sector. Sponsors such as the SNPC will be critical as AEW 2021 positions itself as the continent’s top energy event for years to come,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

For more information about Africa’s premier energy event, please visit www.AEW2021.com or www.EnergyChamber.org and/or reach out directly to Amina Williams at amina.williams@energychamber.org

For registration related enquiries, please contact registration@aew2021.com For sales-related enquiries, please contact sales@aew2021.com For media-related enquiries, please contact media@aew2021.com For speaker opportunity-related enquiries, please contact speakers@aew2021.com

Media files