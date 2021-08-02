RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (02 August 2021)

Total Daily Tests: 1,356 Active Cases: 4,509 New Deaths: 8 New Confirmed Cases: 408 Recoveries: 21,313 (266 New) Total Deaths: 806 (CFR 3.0%) Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 26,628 Currently Admitted: 257 Total Vaccinated: Received 1st Dose 38,734 Fully vaccinated: 27,674

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
