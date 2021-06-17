RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (16 June 2021)

Daily: Laboratory Test: 5,237 Cases: 121 Severe Cases: 237 New Deaths: 3 Recovery: 571

Total: Laboratory Test: 2,802,595 Active Cases: 17,888 Total Cases: 274,601 Total Deaths: 4,260 Total Recovery: 252,451 Total Vaccinated: 1,962,486

