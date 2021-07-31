Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (30 July 2021)

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,013,596 Active Cases: 12,214 Total Cases: 280,024 Total Deaths: 4,383 Total Recovery: 263,425 Total Vaccinated: 2,216,338
Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,114 Cases: 395 Severe Cases: 229 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 33
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
