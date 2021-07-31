RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: COVID-19 Reported Cases in Ethiopia (30 July 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Daily: Laboratory Test: 7,114 Cases: 395 Severe Cases: 229 New Deaths: 2 Recovery: 33

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute

Total: Laboratory Test: 3,013,596 Active Cases: 12,214 Total Cases: 280,024 Total Deaths: 4,383 Total Recovery: 263,425 Total Vaccinated: 2,216,338

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

Media files

Ethiopian Public Health Institute
Ethiopian Public Health Institute 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Capitals of the newly created regions in Ghana

New regions after referendum

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing” (Photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing”

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)