Total: Laboratory test: 2,325,485 Active cases: 42,772 Total recovered: 153,236 Total deaths: 2,784 Total cases: 198,794
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
Apo
Total: Laboratory test: 2,325,485 Active cases: 42,772 Total recovered: 153,236 Total deaths: 2,784 Total cases: 198,794
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.
Media files
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +233507713497
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh