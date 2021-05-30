Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (29 May 2021)

115 patients have recovered, 76 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 39 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 116,133 of whom 84,426 are from Home Based Care & Isolation program, & 31,707 are from various health facilities.

17 people have succumbed to the disease, 2 of them in 24 hours while 15 are late deaths, reported after conducting facility record audits. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,141.

1,171 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,682 patients are under the Home Based Isolation & Care program. 104 patients are in the ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support & 58 on supplemental oxygen. 25 patients are under observation.

90 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 84 of them in general wards and 6 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

VACCINATION:A total of968,733persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.Of these293,240are aged 58 years and above, Others 275,762, Health Workers,165,409, Teachers152,315, while Security Officers82,007.