Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (30 March 2021)

12 deaths have been reportedall of them being late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities are now 2,147. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

1,308 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide 4,760 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 152 patients are in the ICU, 46 of whom are on ventilatory support & 97 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.