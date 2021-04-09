Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (8 April 2021)

County distribution; Nairobi 788, Kiambu 121, Nakuru 81, Mombasa 73, Uasin Gishu 65, Turkana 46, Kisumu 43, Kitui 41, Nyeri 39, Machakos 37, Meru 35, Bomet 30, Nyamira 30, Bungoma 28, Kajiado 28, Garissa 24, Busia 23, Kilifi 20, Trans Nzoia 19, Murang’a 14, Kericho 13, Nandi 13, Migori 12, Nyandarua 11, Laikipia 10, Siaya 9, Isiolo 7, Kakamega 6, Taita Taveta 6, Vihiga 5, Makueni 3, West Pokot 3, kHoma bay 2, Kwale 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Kirinyaga 1 and Baringo 1.
RECOVERED: 456 patients have recovered from the disease, 267 from Home Based & Isolation Care, & 189 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 97,650.
DEATHS: 16 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. One occurred in the last 24 hours, one within the last one month & 14 are late death reports from facility record audits. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.