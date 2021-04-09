RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (8 April 2021)

1,698 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 11,352. Our positivity rate is at 14.9 %. Total confirmed positive cases are now 143,063. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,542,088.

Ministry of Health, Kenya

Apo

Distribution of positive cases by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (62), 20-29 years (228), 30-39 years (441), 40-49 years (343), 50-59 years (268), 60 and above (299).

County distribution; Nairobi 788, Kiambu 121, Nakuru 81, Mombasa 73, Uasin Gishu 65, Turkana 46, Kisumu 43, Kitui 41, Nyeri 39, Machakos 37, Meru 35, Bomet 30, Nyamira 30, Bungoma 28, Kajiado 28, Garissa 24, Busia 23, Kilifi 20, Trans Nzoia 19, Murang’a 14, Kericho 13, Nandi 13, Migori 12, Nyandarua 11, Laikipia 10, Siaya 9, Isiolo 7, Kakamega 6, Taita Taveta 6, Vihiga 5, Makueni 3, West Pokot 3, kHoma bay 2, Kwale 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Kirinyaga 1 and Baringo 1.

RECOVERED: 456 patients have recovered from the disease, 267 from Home Based &amp; Isolation Care, &amp; 189 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 97,650.

DEATHS: 16 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. One occurred in the last 24 hours, one within the last one month &amp; 14 are late death reports from facility record audits. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

Cumulative fatalities are now at 2,292.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (45), 10-19 years (17), 20-29 (94), 30-39 years (205), 40-49 years (322), 50-59 years (520), 60 years and above (1,089).

ADMISSIONS: 1,620 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,247 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 235 patients are in the ICU, 48 on ventilatory support &amp; 155 on supplemental oxygen. 32 patients are on observation.

Another 261 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 248 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

VACCINATION: A total of 378,363 people have been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine. 104,726 are Health Workers, Heavy check mark30,821 Security Officers, 52,420 Teachers &amp; 190,396 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years &amp; above.

In terms of Gender 213,971 (57%) are Males and 164,392 (43%) are females.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

