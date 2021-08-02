RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (02 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

24 new deaths New cases: 356 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 52,987 Active Cases: 12,643 Total Recovered: 38,427 (280 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 388 (53 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 44 Total Test Conducted: 341,768 (1,450 New) Total Deaths: 1,685 (24 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 455,207(455 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 140,328 (747 New)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

Recommended articles

Media files

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to big 'joystick' (video)

“I can’t take it” – Ghanaian lady flees from man she met online due to large penis

Doctors remove twins from newborn baby girl's stomach (photos)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as lady attends to him at Himba village where visitors are given sex (video)

Ghanaian vlogger screams as woman attends to him at Himba where visitors are welcomed with sex

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing” (Photos)

“I’m tired of chasing dick” – Angry woman buys sex toy she calls “blessing”