Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (02 August 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
24 new deaths New cases: 356 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 52,987 Active Cases: 12,643 Total Recovered: 38,427 (280 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 388 (53 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 44 Total Test Conducted: 341,768 (1,450 New) Total Deaths: 1,685 (24 New) Total Vaccinated First Dose: 455,207(455 New) Total Vaccinated Second Dose: 140,328 (747 New)
