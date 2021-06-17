Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (16 June 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
New Cases: 62 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 34,650 Active Cases: 462 Total Recovered: 32,793 (20 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 19 (7 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 0 Total Tests Conducted: 254,698 (772 New) Total Deaths: 1,163 (1 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 375,578 (2,001 New). Second Dose 17,735 (3,949 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.
