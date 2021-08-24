Coronavirus: South Africa administers Nearly 500 000 COVID-19 Jabs on Monday

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, 10, 790, 501 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed, which translates to 8, 240, 039 people who have received the Johnson & Johnson or the Pfizer shot.

Meanwhile, the infections continue to increase, with 7, 632 new COVID-19 cases having been identified in South Africa.

The majority of new cases were logged in KwaZulu-Natal (2, 542), followed by Western Cape (1, 634) and Eastern Cape (1, 286).

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), this brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2, 698, 605.

“This increase represents a 20.2% positivity rate,” the NICD said, adding that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

In addition, a further 163 people succumbed to the respiratory disease, bringing the death toll to 79, 584 to date.

The data also shows that 345 hospital admissions were reported in the past 24 hours, which increases the number to 13, 537.

Globally, as of 23 August 2021, there have been 211, 730, 035 confirmed cases, 4, 430, 697 deaths, and 4, 619, 976, 274 administered vaccine doses, said the World Health Organisation.