Coronavirus - Zambia COVID-19 statistics daily status update (5 May 2021)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
APO Group - Press Releases Related to Africa
COVID-19 daily update - 5th May: we report 45 new cases out of 4,663 tests (1% positivity), 32 recoveries, 7,198 new vaccinations and 1 death.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh