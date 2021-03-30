Dwars Door Vlaanderen provides exciting midweek classics opportunity

Tomorrow's race, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, presents us with another opportunity to show our jersey and colours during a key period in the cycling season. The Flanders Classics might use similar roads, but each race has its own unique characteristics, based on where and how frequently the climbs are positioned and which specific climbs are used. Tomorrow we will have more climbing toward the back end of the race, and this should define the outcome of the race.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Team Qhubeka ASSOS.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth(Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31625739033

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.