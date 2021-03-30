RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  APO

Dwars Door Vlaanderen provides exciting midweek classics opportunity

Tomorrow the UCI World Tour peloton will take on the next of the Flanders Classics, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, a race that was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be a familiar 184km route, with numerous cobble road climbs in the final half of the race, set to provide the stage for an exciting race.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS (www.TeamQhubeka.com) will look to take the momentum gained at Gent-Wevelgem, where Giacomo Nizzolo placed 2nd, into Dwars Door Vlaanderen.

The in-form Nizzolo will again lead our lineup, with Dimitri Claeys, Victor Campenaerts, Max Walscheid, Lasse Norman Hansen, Emil Vinjebo and Andreas Stokbro completing our roster.

A big thanks to Rudi Keyser for sending through avideo lineup announcement(https://bit.ly/3rBQaVI) of our Dwars Door Vlaanderen team.

Lars Michaelsen - Sport Director

Tomorrow's race, Dwars Door Vlaanderen, presents us with another opportunity to show our jersey and colours during a key period in the cycling season. The Flanders Classics might use similar roads, but each race has its own unique characteristics, based on where and how frequently the climbs are positioned and which specific climbs are used. Tomorrow we will have more climbing toward the back end of the race, and this should define the outcome of the race.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Team Qhubeka ASSOS.

Media Contact: Jean Smyth(Head of Communications) Email: jean@ryder.co.za Mobile: +27 63 4701 1710 or +31625739033

About Team Qhubeka ASSOS: Team Qhubeka ASSOS is a purpose-led, high-performance team, fighting to win on the world's biggest stage, to inspire hope and create opportunity. Founded in 2007, Team Qhubeka ASSOS (formerly NTT Pro Cycling) became the first-ever African cycling team to gain a UCI WorldTour license, in 2016.

We achieved our first major win in 2013 when Gerald Ciolek won Milan-San Remo, one of the five Monuments of cycling. We have competed in six Tour de France’s and notched up 7 stage wins, with Mark Cavendish wearing the coveted Yellow Jersey at the 2016 Tour de France.

We are a multicultural, diverse team with bases in South Africa, the Netherlands and Italy. There are 19 nationalities represented across our World Tour and continental feeder team rosters. Our focus on developing African cycling has resulted in more than 55 riders from the African continent be given the opportunity to race on the world stage, since the team's inception.

We race to help people to move forward with bicycles through our relationship with Qhubeka Charity. Through our work with Qhubeka, we have contributed to the distribution of over 30 000 bicycles in communities in South Africa.

About Qhubeka: Qhubeka is a charity that moves people forward with bicycles.People earn bicycles through our programmes, improving their access to schools, clinics and jobs.

A bicycle is a tool that helps people to travel faster and further, and to carry more. In the face of extreme and persistent poverty, bicycles can change lives by helping to address socioeconomic challenges at the most basic level – helping people to get where they need to go.

All images attached to the press release can be used with the respective image credit in combination to this release.

Team Qhubeka ASSOS
Team Qhubeka ASSOS Photo: Apo

