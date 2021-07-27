H.E. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Sudan visits Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy for Diplomatic Studies

During her visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan toured the Academy and was briefed by the Executive Director of the Academy about MBMA’s goals in setting its training and development plans and strategies in order to advance the diplomatic and administrative work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She also shed light on the most prominent programs and workshops organized by the Academy to develop the skills of the Ministry's employees, including diplomats and administrative staff, as well as the process of conducting training programs and its outcomes.

H.E the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan commended the advanced level of the Academy’s work, objectives and programs, and the efforts exerted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to constantly develop the capabilities and skills of its employees. She also noted her appreciation towards the relentless efforts made in preparing and organizing training programs, wishing the Academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continued success and prosperity.

The Sudanese Minister was accompanied on the visit by the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Al Hassan, and her accompanying delegation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain.

Media files