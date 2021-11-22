Raha Limited appoints Denny Marandure as the new CEO for their local operations

Commenting on his appointment, Marandure said, “This is a really exciting time to join Raha and I am honoured to be taking on this leadership role where I can leverage my wealth of experience, expertise and knowledge that I have gained from working in dynamic markets such as the Unites States of America, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The business landscape in Tanzania is evolving rapidly with massive digitisation opportunities on the horizon, making it the right time to focus on holistic growth and overall business development in the country. Raha Limited has been at the forefront of bringing ground-breaking innovation and technological solutions to the people of Tanzania, I am honoured to have the baton passed on to me and look forward to being part of the team here.”