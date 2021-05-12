Riot Games MENA breaks cultural barriers to unite gamers with the launch of Anta Al Batal a new music beat for VALORANT

The VALORANT Music Beat ‘Anta Al Batal’ (You Are The Champion), produced and conceptualized by RIOT Games MENA and Sony Music Entertainment Middle East, brings together some of the Arab world’s biggest and emerging music stars; Moroccan rap sensation, Issam Harris; Egypt’s Trap Legend, Marwan Moussa; and female vocalist, Fafa, a rising star from the UAE and regional music scene.

Celebrating the passion of MENA gamers for VALORANT, which has quickly established itself as a fan-favorite in the first-person shooter community, Anta Al Batal is the latest milestone in Riot Games’ growing commitment to its Arab-speaking fanbase and follows the launch of the Bahraini servers, localization of VALORANT into Arabic and Strike Arabia.

Riot Games worked in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Middle East to conceptualize the unique audio and video style of Anta Al Batal, that merged languages, melodies and cultural themes from Egypt, Morocco, UAE and beyond. The project took inspiration from the many cultural banners that exist across MENA, to unite gamers under their common passion for VALORANT and music.

Anta Al Batal serves as an anthem for MENA teams vying for the ultimate prize at VALORANT’s professional and semi-pro tournaments. Teams across MENA are gearing up for the second season of the Strike Arabia Championship in June and July for a spot in the Grand Finals. Winners of the regional tournament will earn the right to take part in VALORANT Last Chance Qualifier in Europe and potentially the global showdown that pits the world’s best teams and players against each other.

Anas al Hakim, Content Manager at Riot Games MENA, who masterminded creative direction of the music video, said: “Prior to online multiplayer games, music was the number one thing that transcended the MENA region. Now, with music and gaming we have a winning combination to unite our players through unique experiences that they can all enjoy. Our hope is that the bridges we build are not only between us but also with players from all around the world.”

Mike Fairburn, General Manager at Sony Music Entertainment Middle East commented ‘Music is a global connector – it binds us all and reflects the varied cultural narratives of our region. Our company culture is built around this positive force and with the Riot Games team, we found a perfect partnership focused on collaboration, as well as an openness to use music and gaming to make deep connections. We are incredibly excited and proud to share our collective creative efforts with the world”.

The vision behind Anta Al Batal was to create a celebratory moment in the region's history of gaming, give VALORANT players a soundtrack that is truly theirs, and mark another significant milestone of Riot Games’ commitment to Arabic gamers.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Riot Games.

Media Contact: Riot Games MENA PR & Communications Manager Luciano Rahal Lrahal@riotgames.com

About VALORANT: VALORANT is a competitive 5v5 character-based tactical shooter for the PC developed by Riot Games. VALORANT is a precise and lethal multiplayer game with high-fidelity gunplay, a diverse arsenal of guns, agents with unique abilities, and competitively tuned maps for thousands of hours of play.

VALORANT is a free-to-play game and optimized to perform on a wide variety of PC hardware, allowing for a global audience to compete. Demonstrated by the game’s best-in-class game server quality, global infrastructure, and proprietary anti-cheat technology, Riot Games is committed to preserving the core tenets of the tactical shooter genre and upholding the competitive integrity of the gameplay experience.

VALORANT quickly established itself as a fan-favorite among the global first-person shooter community after launching its closed beta in April 2020. The game made history on its first day, breaking viewership records with 34 million hours-watched in a single day, and surpassing 1.7 million peak concurrent viewers, a peak concurrent record second only to Riot Games’ 2019 League of Legends World Championship Finals. Over the course of VALORANT’s two-month beta testing period, an average of nearly 3 million players logged on each day to play. Fans also demonstrated their enthusiasm for the shooter by watching more than 470 million hours of VALORANT closed beta streams on Twitch, the world’s leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment, and Korean video-streaming service AfreecaTV.

About Riot Games: Riot Games (www.RiotGames.com) was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports.

As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with VALORANT, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, TV, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide.

Media files