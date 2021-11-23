Sam Ankrah: Economist, Investment Banker to deliver address on Ghana’s economy Nov. 30

The lecture which is being held under the auspices of the Institute of Chartered Economists will be on theme “Restoring Ghana’s macroeconomic stability and revitalization: The word becoming flesh”.

Other renowned speakers will also address conference.

The address is coming on the back of current state of the economy and the continuous miss and hit state of Ghana’s economy since independence.

About the main Speaker:

Dr. Ankrah is an Investment Banker, a global business strategist and Development Economist. He has had more than 20 years successful experience in providing fiscal, strategic and operations leaderships in uniquely challenging situations. He has repeatedly produced sustained revenue and EBITA growth in dynamic and changing markets.

Dr. Ankrah has proven track record in management, finance and Economics, investment banking, factoring, and forfeiting oil and gas, private pension management, and international trade.

Educated in the United Kingdom with a degree in Statistics and Management from University of London, an MBA (Finance & Management) and a Leadership Advantage Program Certificate from the Cranfield School of Management (UK), an MSc. in Economics, Social Science and PhD in Philosophy and Social Science all from the Pan-American University of Science and Medicines. Also, Dr. Ankrah has completed and obtained in Msc Economics and PhD in Finance from Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica.

He acted as the local representative and investment advisor for various Multinationals Corporation including SICPA Switzerland and TATA Energy.

Dr Ankrah is certified by the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) now Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). He has been speaking and promoting investment opportunities in Africa, educating, and encouraging the youth to venture in entrepreneurial ship at various platforms including UN sub committees.

He was won several awards, including a special achievement award from the prestigious GUBA awards.

He has written several academic and non- academic papers in various daily news outlet within the continent.

He is a fellow at the Institute of Chartered Economist Ghana.

Dr. Ankrah Co-founded the NAM Fund, a social impact fund for Africa, which is established to contribute and align its investments towards upward mobility across the African Landscape.

Dr. Ankrah is again a director and partner of the following Switzerland based investment firms, Kaitan Capital and Rampartners Switzerland.