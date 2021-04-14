Special Envoy of UN Secretary- General for Libya discusses UN-African Union cooperation in support of Libya with AU Commissioners in Addis Ababa

During his visit, Special Envoy Kubiš met with the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye. They agreed to elevate and strengthen the United Nations- African Union partnership, coordination and cooperation for the benefit of the people of Libya and lasting peace, security and stability in the country and the region. They discussed ways to intensify the UN-AU cooperation in numerous areas, especially in helping Libya to pursue national reconciliation and social cohesion, andthe holding of national elections on 24 December 2021, in countering illicit movement of weapons and armed groups.