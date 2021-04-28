TECNO is rumored to launch a selfie documentary at its CAMON 17 Pro online launch

The improvement in mobile phone camera technology indicates the increasing role that modern smartphones play in the development of our social psychology. A case in point is how the development of the TECNO CAMON 17 Pro was spurred by the demands of a selfie generation in the post-pandemic era. This trend is also highlighted in Counterpoint Research, a well-regarded research organization, in its recent whitepaper released in April 2021. According to the whitepaper, consumer behavior and the smartphone usage scenarios changed drastically due to the social-distancing policies put in place to combat COVID-19, which has led more selfie demands, such as in home quarantine, to share life snippets with friends and in social media.

TECNO’s innovations have always been futuristic yet practical, designed to perfection with the user in mind. Foreseeing this social trend, TECNO decided to upgrade the selfie innovations in its CAMON series and to unfold its CAMON 17 Pro soon.

As our world gets more and more intertwined with technology, products, innovations and the social changes, theCAMON 17 Pro cannot be simply released in isolation. TECNO will explore the history, rising and story behind selfie by a documentary during the launch event, tracing the selfie phenomenon and its impact on smartphone users today. The innovative launch event exploring the story of selfie reflects the rising brand horizon to exert more effort on industrial, social, and humanistic care as well. As a rising global brand, TECNO is showing the maturity of contributing to the global conversation through the commission of the documentary, something that is commonly seen amongst product launches.

TECNO’s deep insights into the social culture behind selfie was echoed by Chris Evans, Hollywood A-lister actor as well as TECNO’s brand ambassador. Being a global celebrity, Evans is accustomed to requests for selfies. A selfie might seem like ‘just another photo’ however, people can abuse it to document evidence and achievements, such as milestones such as brushing shoulders with celebrities or the ‘perfect life’. Evans says that the selfie ‘is a particularly important medium to help people understand perspectives and experiences.’

The social phenomenon of selfies has been gaining serious momentum in recent years and have become central to how people express themselves. The documentary outlines the way of looking at the future. Selfies will be an important medium of self-expression, as gleaned from how the young ‘digital native’ generation, not just for individuals but also groups, whether online or in person. The CAMON 17 Pro is the first product to put this behavior into focus as users nowadays in post-epidemic era associate selfies with their identity, making phone manufacturers such as TECNO sit up and take note.

Just as the selfie is a natural extension of individual expression, the mobile phone camera becomes the technology through which we express ourselves. Mobile photo imaging has been a key selling point for a product, however, it’s popularity is mainly because it touch human spirit and social need. Apparently TECNO uncovers the truth and presented a more meaningful CAMON17 with better understanding of the selfie generation. This is what makes TECNO a leading brand.

How this documentary of selfie today and future will exactly unfold still remains to be seen. Let’s look forward to the unveiling of the CAMON 17 Pro, a phone that perfectly combines aspirations with technology.

