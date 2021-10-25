The African Energy Chamber Announces list of Africa's Top 25 Movers and Shakers for 2022

The list aims to notes individuals active across the entire energy sector value chain who are making significant progress to advance Africa’s energy industry. With 2022 poised to be both a remarkable and dynamic year for Africa’s energy sector, the projects, initiatives, and objectives undertaken by these individuals will be both exciting and transformative. The list serves as a form of introduction to these projects, providing readers with a starting base for further analysis into Africa’s 2022 energy plans.

“The State of African Energy 2022 outlook is an exceptionally detailed, multi-sector understanding of the current and future state of the African energy sector. Within the report, data-based projections, current challenges and opportunities, and future investment trends offer readers the know-how for navigating Africa’s energy sector in 2022. By drawing attention to the movers and shakers to watch in 2022, the report not only challenges these individuals to step up to the challenge and drive Africa into a new era of enhanced sector success but provides readers with a baseline as to who to watch in 2022 and beyond,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The report represents the only consolidated document to provide a detailed understanding of the future of Africa’s energy sector. Serving as a form of prelude to the continent’s premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 taking place in Cape Town in November, the outlook is not only transformative for the continent’s growth but will be particularly valuable for investors looking at capitalizing on Africa’s significant oil and gas opportunities.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.

