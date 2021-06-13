The Lionesses of Cameroon win the return Test Match against Burkina Faso

Like the first test match, the Women’s Stallions did not get any tries. The only penalty that gave them the 3 points came in the 44th minute. Although they demonstrated a stronger resistance than during the first test match, Burkina Faso finally lost to Cameroon by the final score of 35 to 3. This score is roughly equal to that of the first test match where Cameroon had won by 37 to 0. There was no lack of faults in this match. Each of the two teams received yellow cards. These were handed to Cameroonian No.11 Mimosette Mouto, and Burkina Faso’s No.3 Bonkoungou Janine and No.18 Adjaratou Yanogo.