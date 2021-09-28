The Minister of Foreign Affairs Highlights Morocco's Pioneering Role in Immigration, Counterterrorism and Peacekeeping at the UN General Assembly

He recalled in this sense that His Majesty the King Mohammed VI was designated champion of the African Union on the migration issue, noting that Morocco also hosted in Marrakech in December 2018 the conference to adopt the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

In addition, Rabat now hosts the headquarters of the first AU Immigration Observatory, he added.

The Minister noted that Morocco's adherence to efforts to combat terrorism, along with its ongoing commitment to the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF), has been crowned by the inauguration in Rabat of the United Nations Program Office for Counter-Terrorism and Training in Africa.

The choice of Morocco to host this UN office is a "clear recognition" of the stature of the Kingdom as a competent partner in the fight against terrorism and as a provider of peace in its regional environment, he said.

Regarding the adherence to the efforts made at the local, regional and international level to fight the effects of climate change, Bourita said that Morocco acts in accordance with the vision of His Majesty the King and continues its transition to renewable energy while seeking to diversify the sources of clean energy.

Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccans Abroad praised the role of peacekeepers, especially in times of pandemic, while paying tribute to the souls of all those who have made enormous sacrifices in the service of values and noble principles of the UN.

In this sense, he said that Morocco and France intend to organize the 2nd ministerial conference on peacekeeping in the Francophone environment, which hosts nearly half of UN peacekeeping operations.

The Minister recalled, in this regard, the participation of Morocco currently in the UN peacekeeping forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Central African Republic, and South Sudan, as well as its contribution to the adaptation of peacekeeping operations with the contemporary issues and challenges in line with the "initiative to strengthen the action for peacekeeping" launched by the UN Secretary-General in the context of the pandemic of Covid-19.

On the issue of disarmament, Mr. Bourita stated that Morocco was elected chairman of the First Committee of the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations, stressing that this is the first time that the Kingdom assumes the chairmanship of this important Committee responsible for disarmament and international security.

This choice of Morocco, on behalf of the African continent, is a UN recognition of its active, committed, and credible role in international efforts to combat the arms race, whether nuclear or conventional, as well as its action in favor of peace, security, and regional and international stability, he noted.

Minister Bourita concluded by stressing the need to take urgent, effective, and coordinated measures to strengthen the role of the UN as a space dedicated to international cooperation, adding that Morocco, animated by a constant commitment and a spirit of seriousness and responsibility, will continue to fully discharge its role within the mechanisms of the multilateral organization, in order to contribute to the strengthening of its legitimacy, its effectiveness, and its influence.