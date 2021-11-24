The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg Concludes Visit to Cairo

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, concluded today a visit to Cairo where he met the Egyptian Foreign Minister, Sameh Shoukry, and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit. They discussed the importance of a stable Yemen for the region, and the shared responsibility of the region’s countries to prevent further escalation in Yemen. They also discussed the need to support Yemenis to reach a negotiated political settlement to end the conflict.