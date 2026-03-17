5 Best Months for Ghanaian Workers to Take Leave in 2026

For many Ghanaian workers, annual leave is limited—but with smart planning, it can go a long way. In 2026, a few well-placed leave days can unlock extended breaks, thanks to how public holidays fall on the calendar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re looking to stretch your leave for rest, travel, or family time, four months stand out: January, March, April, May and December.

January: Start the Year with a Long Break

The year begins with a strong opportunity to ease into work slowly. New Year's Day (Thursday, January 1)

Constitution Day (Wednesday, January 7)

READ ALSO: Here are 6 essential medications every Ghanaian household should consider keeping at home

Advertisement

Advertisement

With two holidays falling within the first week, taking a few days off in between—such as January 2 to 6, can turn into a 9 to 10-day break. It’s the perfect window for post-Christmas recovery, family visits, or a quiet getaway before the year picks up pace.

Although January has already passed, there are still plenty of opportunities across the remaining months to maximise your leave and enjoy longer breaks without exhausting your entitlement.

March: Independence Meets Eid Festivities

March offers a rare mix of national pride and religious celebration. Independence Day (Friday, March 6)

Eid al-Fitr (expected Friday, March 20 -21). However 21st March falls on Saturday which has been moved to 23rd March by government.

READ ALSO: Here are 6 essential medications every Ghanaian household should consider keeping at home

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Independence Day already creating a long weekend, the Eid period presents an even bigger opportunity. Depending on how the calendar is adjusted, you could enjoy up to 5–6 consecutive days off with just a couple of leave days. It’s an ideal time for cultural events, family gatherings, or travel, especially during the festive Eid season.

April: Easter Break Done Right

April is a favourite for many, thanks to the natural long weekend created by Easter. Good Friday (Friday, April 3)

Easter Monday (Monday, April 6)

This already gives a four-day weekend. Add one or two leave days, either before or after and you can stretch it into a full week. It’s a peak period for travel, with many people leaving cities like Accra for the beaches, the Central Region, or the serene landscapes of the Volta Region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

May: A Quiet Opportunity with Strong Potential

May may be overlooked, but it offers valuable breaks: May Day (Friday, May 1)

Eid al-Adha (tentatively Tuesday, May 27)

May Day provides an instant long weekend, while Eid al-Adha—also known as the Feast of Sacrifice—offers another opportunity for time off, depending on the final confirmed date. With strategic leave around these holidays, workers can create meaningful breaks for rest or participation in cultural and religious activities.

READ ALSO: Health specialist warns that snoring could be a sign of a serious health problem

December: Festive Season, Maximum Flexibility

December remains the ultimate month for extended breaks.

Farmers' Day (Friday, Deccember 5) Christmas Day (Friday, December 25)

Boxing Day (Saturday, December 26)

With the festive mood already in full swing, a few strategic leave days can easily turn this into a 7–10 day holiday. Many workers use this period for family reunions, church activities, celebrations, or even international travel.

Why These Months Work Best

What makes these months ideal isn’t just the number of holidays—but how they fall: Holidays cluster around weekends

Several fall on Fridays or Mondays, creating instant long weekends

Many carry cultural and social importance, making time off more meaningful

Advertisement

Advertisement

With careful planning, Ghanaian workers can turn a standard leave allowance into multiple extended breaks across the year.