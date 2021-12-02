The United States Scales up the fight against COVID-19 in Cameroon with Additional $2.9 Million Assistance through the American Rescue Plan

The U.S. government announced on November 24, 2021, that an additional $2.9 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance is now available for Cameroon through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The $2.9 million is part of the Biden Administration’s commitment to accelerate the equitable global prevention, preparedness for, and response to COVID-19 in the United States and around the world. This assistance from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) will provide the required support to reduce morbidity and mortality from COVID-19 and mitigate transmission in Cameroon. Given the issue of vaccine hesitancy and the need to rapidly increase vaccine uptake for the Cameroonian population, more than 50 percent of ARP funding is allocated to address vaccine misinformation and disinformation and to stimulate COVID-19 vaccine demand.