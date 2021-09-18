U.S. Announces New Support for Public Health in Ghana's Ashanti Region

A PHEOC serves as the central command center and brings together important stakeholders and experts for coordinated responses to public health events and threats, like COVID-19, polio, and Ebola. It provides real-time data analyses and visualizations that promote evidence-based decision making. Regional PHEOCs are a part of a sustainable approach to building a resilient and responsive public health infrastructure in Ghana and will link with the national PHEOC for mutual and timely sharing of critical pandemic and health emergency information.

The Ashanti, Northern and Western Region PHEOCs are the result of a collaboration between the Ghana Health Service, Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the CDC.

About U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), established on July 1, 1946, is the national public health agency of the United States under the Department of Health and Human Services.

The agency’s main goal to be the protection of public health and safety through the control and prevention of disease, injury, and disability in the US and worldwide. In Ghana, CDC supports the Ghana Health Service in the areas of HIV, Global Health Security, influenza, immunization, and malaria.

