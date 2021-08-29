U.S. Department of Defense Donates 300,000 Pre-Packed Humanitarian Meals to Southern Madagascar

These pre-packed humanitarian meals are designed to meet daily nutritional needs, delivering no fewer than 2,200 calories per meal. The amount donated today could feed an estimated 2,100 people, in both Beloha and Tsihombe,for 90 days.

The donation was made possible bytheU.S.Department of Defense’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), whichsupplied the humanitarian daily rations valued at $1.6 million, and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM), whichprovided $520,000 ofhumanitarianassistance funding to ship therationsto Madagascar.Catholic Relief Services will implement the project in coordination with BNGRC, and theSistersof Charityin Ambovombe will ultimately distribute the meals at their canteens.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), 1.35 million people in southern Madagascar are projected to be food insecure or worse this lean season. The U.S. government will continue to support Madagascar’s efforts to provide essential human services to vulnerable populations. Since 2015, the U.S. government has been the leading provider of assistance to the south, committing more than $236 million through USAID to respond to the urgent needs of families in hunger and provide long-term solutions to food insecurity.

Following the handover ceremony,Chargé Hyatt visited the drought-affected regions of Androy andAnosy, andinteracted with beneficiaries of ongoing U.S. government emergency food security and development assistance programs.

