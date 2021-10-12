U.S. Embassy trains 650+ Ethiopian Journalists on Fair and Balanced Reporting

The workshops, facilitated by renowned Ethiopian journalists and professors, are part of a $450,000 (14,730,000 million birr) investment by the U.S. Embassy to improve civic journalism and coverage of elections and COVID-19.

From February 2020 to August 2021, journalists from 66 media houses in 10 regions and city administrations gathered in person to cover topics that included learning how to identify misinformation and adapt reporting techniques with COVID-19 precautions. Staff from five regional and zonal communication affairs offices also participated in the trainings.

“The U.S. Mission to Ethiopia has been actively supporting all aspects of the historic 2021 elections and Ethiopian media, from technical support to the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia and political parties, to sponsoring nationwide debates in the run-up to the election, to training journalists on how to report fairly and accurately on elections with the far reaching goal of supporting independent media and freedom of expression,” said Ambassador Geeta Pasi.“We are proud to have been partners throughout this process, and we look forward to continuing to work with civil society and media as the newly-elected government takes office in October 2021.”

“We were delighted to facilitate such a significant learning and reflection process during this pivotal time for the country and people of Ethiopia,” said Simon Heliso, Country Representative of CCP-Ethiopia.“Our facilitatorsunreservedlyshared their expertise butalsohonored the lived experiences of Ethiopian journalistscommitted to fair, equitable, and unbiasedelectionreporting,” Simon added.

In addition to the 25 workshops, two U.S. media specialists provided tailored virtual training on investigative journalism techniques to Ethiopian newsrooms from March to May 2021.A series of COVID-19 online webinars also took place in Fall 2020 as part of this program.

The trainings are one component of a nearly $35 million (1,625,400,000 Birr) U.S. assistance package helping to build the capacity of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, political parties, civil society, and independent media to contribute to a free, fair and peaceful electoral process, ensuring greater transparency and promoting meaningful participation among its citizens.The initiative focuses on inclusion of women, youth, and other traditionally marginalized groups. The United States also supported a limited international election observation effort.