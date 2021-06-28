US$1Million Al-Sumait Prize nominations period extended to 15th August due to the ongoing impact of Covid19

The Health category includes but is not limited to initiatives, program, and research projects in the following areas: Combating the prevalence of diseases in Africa, with a special focus on the utilization of effective frameworks and programs, to address and manage health crises such as SARS, COVID-19, and infectious zoonotic diseases; National capacity building in medical research and medical education; Upgrading and maintenance of national medical facilities; Developing national health policies and successful implementation of the outcomes.

Eligible candidates include organizations and research institutions whose initiatives and programs contributed significantly to solving health challenges in Africa, as well as outstanding researchers who are nominated by their institutions and peers.

For information about the AlSumait Prize for the 2021-Cycle of Health as well as its conditions and requirements, please visit www.AlSumaitPrize.org/nominations

To access the Prize nomination form, please visit: www.KFAS.formstack.com/forms/AlSumait2021

For inquiries, please contact the Prizes Office on the following E-Mail: alsumaitprize@kfas.org.kw

