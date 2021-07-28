Water and Sanitation on Declining KwaZulu-Natal Dam Levels

Ratau said when compared to a similar period last year, the province’s storage capacity was much improved; then it stood at 59.7%.

He said the province’s water supply system, Umgeni, was doing incredibly well as it has recorded an above average percentage of 80.1%, from last week’s 80.8%.

The System, with five dams supplying it, stood at 69.9% last year, comparative to the current year.

“We have dams such as the Midmar within the Umgeni Water Supply System which presently stands at 95.8%, down from 96.9% recorded last week,” said Ratau.

Meanwhile, the Nagle Dam has declined from 82.8% to 79.3%, the Albert-Falls Dam is at 52.1% from 52.9% and Inanda Dam is at 92.1% from 92,7% a week ago.

Hazelmere Dam has also taken a dip from 44.6% to 43.4%. Driel Barrage, Woodstock and Zaaihoek Dams are unchanged at last week’s percentages of 94.1%, 86.6% and 78.4% respectively.

Also on a downward spiral and is a source for concern is the Mearns Dam which has declined sharply from 91.2% to 61.0%. It recorded 45.4% during a similar period last year.

Spring Grove Dam is unchanged at last week’s 90.7%, while Ntshingwayo Dam is at 75.3% from 75.8% and Wagendrift Dam at 98.5% from 99.0%.

Goedertrouw Dam is at 72.6% from 72.9%. Also seeing a decline are the Klipfontein, Hluhluwe and Pongolapoort Dams at 90.9%, 90.6% and 57.2% respectively. The dams recorded 92.3%, 91.5% and 57.4% respectively last week.

The Department has called for prudent water use and urged residents to report water leaks and infrastructure vandalism to local authorities.