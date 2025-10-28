Setting the Stage: Binance Announces First Wave of Global Speakers for Blockchain Week 2025

#Featuredpost
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by users and trading volume, is gearing up for its annual flagship event, Binance Blockchain Week, set to make its second consecutive appearance at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 3rd and 4th.
Poised to be even bigger and more impactful than last year’s edition, Binance Blockchain Week 2025 will once again unite the leading voices of the Web3 and blockchain ecosystem from across the globe. This year’s event will pay homage to the next phase of Web3, embracing new challenges and celebrating milestones that continue to shape the industry’s evolution.
The 2025 conference will feature an impressive lineup of keynote speakers representing every corner of the industry, from exchanges and smart contracts to education, investment, and regulation. In light of the industry’s rapid growth and Binance’s expanding global footprint, this year’s event marks a new chapter of innovation, collaboration, and adoption.
Confirmed speakers include Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of Strategy, marking his first-ever speaking appearance at a UAE crypto event; Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple; Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation; Raoul Pal, Co-Founder and CEO of Real Vision; and CZ, Founder of Giggle Academy and Co-Founder of Binance.
They will be joined by a distinguished lineup of thought leaders, including Avery Ching, Co-Founder and CEO of Aptos Labs; Alex Svanevik, CEO of Nansen; Illia Polosukhin, Co-Founder of NEAR Protocol; Sandeep Nailwal, Co-Founder of Polygon Labs; David Namdar CEO of BNB Network; Abdulla Aldhaheri, CEO of The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, Rene Reinsberg, Co-Founder of Celo; and Christian Angermayer, Founder of Apeiron Investment Group.
“We’re thrilled to welcome this esteemed group of thought leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs who have not only guided the industry but championed its growth. Their collective expertise will elevate discussions and inspire the community, from professionals to everyday users, as we move into a new era for the industry,” said Richard Teng, CEO of Binance.
The stage will also feature key leaders from Binance, including Yi He, Co-Founder; Richard Teng, Chief Executive Officer; Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer; and Catherine Chen, Head of Binance VIP & Institutional.
What to expect at BBW:
Binance Blockchain Week is the brand’s flagship gathering, representing the pinnacle of its 1,500 global events, where the brightest minds in blockchain come together to shape the future of Web3. From high-level government dialogues to grassroots community engagement, the event bridges all corners of the ecosystem. Binance Blockchain Week 2025 welcomes Celo as their Title Sponsor, with Solayer and NEXPACE joining as Platinum+ Sponsors.
Returning to Dubai for a second year, the city stands as a global hub for Web3 innovation and is home to thousands of blockchain companies. The region’s progressive regulatory landscape and thriving tech ecosystem continue to drive blockchain advancement beyond Web3.
Bringing together opinion leaders, key builders, regulators, and community members, Binance Blockchain Week is more than a celebration. It is a platform that amplifies the industry’s most influential voices and pioneering projects, fostering collaboration and insight into the future of blockchain technology.
