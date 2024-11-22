George Quaye praises Shatta Wale for throwing money at fans

Pulse logo
22 November 2024 at 16:36
Actor and media personality George Nii Armah Quaye has praised dancehall star Shatta Wale for his habit of publicly throwing money to fans, describing it as part of his brand and a blessing to those in need.
Famous Ghanaian actor and media personality George Nii Armah Quaye has praised dancehall musician Shatta Wale for his occasional practice of throwing money to his fans in public.

In an interview with media personality Hammer Nti, George Quaye described Shatta Wale's gesture as part of his unique brand. He dismissed concerns that the musician might face financial difficulties in the future if he continues this practice.

The former Communications Director of Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), highlighted that Shatta Wale’s generosity could provide much-needed relief to fans struggling financially and unable to meet their essential needs.

George Quaye also commended the SM Boss, who recently welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend, Maali, for his philanthropic actions. He expressed confidence that Shatta Wale’s financial stability would remain intact, suggesting that the artiste likely has substantial investments to sustain him in the long term.

Shatta Wale recently made headlines after throwing money at his fans while speeding off in his Lamborghini Urus.

In TikTok videos widely shared online, the dancehall star was seen exiting a lavish house alongside his road manager, Mawuena, and other team members. A large crowd of devoted supporters had gathered by the roadside to cheer him on and show their loyalty.

As Shatta Wale entered his luxury car to depart, the crowd mobbed him, chanting and singing his praises, further demonstrating their admiration and support for the musician.

